Fulton County libraries reopen to public on June 1

During this second phase of the Library’s reopening plan, all 32 branch libraries, as well as the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American History and Culture will open full time for in-person services. In-person services will be available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Wednesdays - Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Computer use will continue to be available to all patrons for one hour per day, six days a week.

During this phase of the Library’s reopening, the Library would like to remind patrons of some important changes: