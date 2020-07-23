Budget hearings continue in Peachtree City

City Manager Jon Rorie outlined the details, noting that the $38.5 million general fund appropriations would be funded with $37.5 million in expected revenue as well as the transfer of just over $1 million in cash reserves, the use of which was pre-planned. Revenue losses caused by the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic will be offset by a reduction of more than a dozen city staff positions, as well as funding adjustments in other areas.

The proposed budget is based on keeping the millage rate at 6.232, although actual tax bills would be affected by changes in property assessments. The Capital Improvement Program of $5.2 million would include infrastructure repairs, police vehicle replacements, technology upgrades and renovation of the All Children’s Playground.