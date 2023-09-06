Answers in Genesis conference is Sept. 21-23

Credit: Answers in Genesis

Credit: Answers in Genesis

South Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
21 minutes ago


The G3 National Conference will be Sept. 21-23 at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park.

“The Sovereignty of God” is the theme of this Answers in Genesis event.

Founder and CEO of Answers in Genesis-US, the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter, Ken Ham will be the guest speaker at one of the 13 sessions.

For those with questions about creation, Noah’s ark, the flood and dinosaurs, go to AnswersInGenesis.org.

Visit AnswersOutreach.org/g323.

Tickets are free for children 10 and younger, $150 for students ages 11-17 and $328 for adults.

Donations are being accepted for the Pay-It-Forward G3 scholarships to help students and others attend who otherwise cannot afford the fee.

Register at g3min.org/events/g3-2023.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
PATRICIA MURPHY
