South DeKalb pub fails another inspection

Fletcher’s Place, a pub in South DeKalb, failed another routine health inspection, this time scoring 51/U.
The ice machine, and the nozzle in the bar area, had black build-up because of infrequent cleanings.
Rodent droppings were in the central kitchen, a repeat violation.
Foods in a walk-in cooler were at unsafe temperatures. As a result, raw seafood, milk, uncooked chicken, and cut tomatoes were discarded.
Foods were incorrectly stored in the coolers. Raw eggs were on top of ready-to-eat food and sauces, and raw fish was on top of raw chicken. And the chicken was next to uncooked beef.
An employee handled cut, ready-to-eat lettuce with bare hands. And an uncovered drink was on a cutting board.
The restaurant does not have a certified food safety manager and has 30 days to fill that position.
Fletcher’s Place, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, scored 51/U, down from a 74/C in August. The restaurant also failed a routine inspection in August, scoring 50/U.
There will not be a follow-up inspection.
