South DeKalb pub fails another inspection

An employee handled cut, ready-to-eat lettuce with bare hands. And an uncovered drink was on a cutting board.

The restaurant does not have a certified food safety manager and has 30 days to fill that position.

Fletcher’s Place, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, scored 51/U, down from a 74/C in August. The restaurant also failed a routine inspection in August, scoring 50/U.

There will not be a follow-up inspection.