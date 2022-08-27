Shelters for the homeless began with Ga Tech architecture students

“We tend to find that a number of homeless have pretty stable relationships with the community around them. You have one or two people living in the woods, somebody’s backyard or behind a business and everybody has agreed that it is okay for them to be there,” Woodard said. “They have developed trust with the community.”

The Mad Housers come in and build simple shelters meant to be a temporary place of residence, unlike Habitat which builds permanent structures for the future of the homeowner.

“We are able to upgrade their situation, give them a place where they can sleep with a locking door and a burning stove so they can stay warm in the wintertime. It has some storage space for their belongings,” the president said.

Set on cinder blocks, constructed out of lumber and plywood, the houses are about the size of a tool shed and are free to displaced individuals meeting certain requirements.

They build two different types of shelters: the Hight Hat is 10 feet tall and the Low Rider is five feet tall. The blueprints for both are on the website at no cost and the design is simple enough for anyone to follow.

Building Mad Housers shelters was a popular pastime with families during the Covid lockdown, according to Woodard.

The organization is very “passionate” about educating various communities about what homeless looks like. It’s not always obvious, she stated.

“We are also trying to stay politically involved and inform politicians about what may or may not hurt the homeless.”

For more information, visit https://www.madhousers.net/. To volunteer or donate materials, call 404-480-2329.

