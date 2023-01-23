Score drops at Wings Hut Duluth

Wings Hut Duluth scored 55/U on a recent routine health inspection, dropping from an 80/B.
The inspector said several violations were due to a lack of active managerial control.
For example, the restaurant had a repeat violation of improper storage of chicken, pork and fish in the freezer.
And various fruits, such as mango, blueberries and raspberries, were not maintaining a cold-holding temperature of 41 degrees or below and were discarded.
Frozen fish was thawing improperly inside the vegetable sink. Management also considered using the three-compartment sink for thawing fish. This sink is only for washing and sanitizing equipment and utensils.
The dry food storage was next to the mop sink, which had no splash guard. In addition, chlorine sanitizer was too weak in one of the sinks, a repeat violation.
Points were also taken off because an employee rinsed a tray and then handled food without first washing her hands before putting on gloves.
Wings Hut Duluth, 3473 Old Norcross Road, will be re-inspected.
