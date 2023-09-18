Score drops at Miller’s Ale House, Kennesaw,

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
44 minutes ago
X

The health score at Miller’s Ale House in Kennesaw dropped from 91/A to a failing 62/U because two prep cooler units were not holding foods at safe temperatures.

The elevated temperatures were among several repeat code violations during the routine inspection. The foods were discarded.

The restaurant had a repeat violation of leaving food uncovered and unprotected. Shredded cheese and blue cheese crumbles were uncovered in the walk-in cooler, and whole fruit and sliced strawberries were uncovered in the prep cooler.

Also, numerous foods in the walk-in cooler were not date-marked correctly, another repeat violation. The inspector noted that the label printer was not working correctly.

Hot foods being reheated in a warming cabinet were not kept at safe temperatures. The prep cooler had a large amount of standing water.

Miller’s Ale House, 745 Chastain Road, will be re-inspected.

