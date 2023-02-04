X
Score drops at Main Moon in Tucker

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
49 minutes ago

During a routine inspection, an employee at Main Moon in Tucker did not wear gloves while plating egg rolls, wings and boneless chicken and serving a customer. And gloves were not worn when putting new food items in the fryer.

Main Moon, 4418 Hugh Howell Road, Tucker, scored 57/U, down from 96/A earned in 2021.

Among other violations, several food items were at risk of contamination. For example, egg rolls and wings were cooling at room temperature. Additionally, two bags of frozen pork were thawing at room temperature.

Time control items, such as egg rolls, wings, fried rice and cut cabbage, were not given a time stamp. The cabbage was discarded.

Raw beef was stored incorrectly in several coolers and in the freezer, risking cross-contamination.

Two bags of onions were on the floor under the prep table.

Clean utensils, knives, containers and bowls had excessive food debris, a repeat violation. The inspector recommended that the facility undergo a deep cleaning.

Main Moon will be re-inspected.

