Science ATL wants to connect and inspire

Continuing to broaden its scope, Science ATL has added youth and school programs.

One such program is Georgia Chief Science Officers for elected middle and high schoolers across the state.

“We help them to develop skills in leadership, project management and communication so they can be empowered to create community action plans or projects to enhance awareness of STEM careers for their peers or bring new resources and learning opportunities for their community,” Rose said.

Last year the STEM Professional School Partnership program (K-12) with 32 partnerships was started. A year-long initiative that pairs up schools with businesses and professionals in the STEM industry.

“Together they do some needs assessment, set some goals for their partnership and through monthly student engagement or other kinds of engagement at the school, the STEM professionals kind of leverage their networks to help address those goals that they bring on with the school,” the co-founder said.

Mid-August a science self-care event for adults will be held hosting psychologists, neuroscientists and other professionals covering topics that impact the brain and stress levels.

“The future of Science ATL is about community engagement, so we welcome feedback and ideas about how to do that throughout the year,” Rose said.

For upcoming events, involvement or more information, visit @science_ATL or https://scienceatl.org/

