School marks 20 years of growth

In addition, a new headmaster who started at the beginning of the fall term is prepared to shepherd the school into a new era. Adam Greenwood moved to Atlanta to take the job after years leading a Church of England school in London.

“Making changes at a school is like turning an oil tanker: You’ve got to move slowly and carefully,” said Greenwood. “I’m still feeling out the environment. But the fact that the school has gone in 20 years from a mothers’ morning out program to having a middle school is an amazing upward trajectory. It’s become a beacon of excellent Christian education where kids thrive, develop character and are happy. And they learn best when they’re happy.”

Greenwood plans to keep “a keen eye” on recruitment. “We’re fortunate that we’re in a prime location with some great public schools around us, but parents can still see this as a choice. Being that extra option in this Sagamore Hills-Oak Grove area is an asset for us.”

Another asset is the school’s diversity, he said. “We’ve got 21 nationalities represented here. And my own children are here because I wanted them to be around an interesting group of individuals.”

Parents interested in exploring the school’s options are invited to two open house sessions on Jan. 11 and 18. During those dates, they are welcome to sit in on classroom lessons, review the curriculum and textbooks, interact with teachers and take a tour. Details about the school are online at annunciationdayschool.org.

