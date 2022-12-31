School marks 20 years of growth

It’s been 20 years since the Annunciation Day School opened its doors, starting as a small, mothers’ morning out program at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation. Today, ADS is a 160-student school for pre-K through eighth graders and is open to anyone, regardless of faith or ethnicity.
“About 30% of our students come from the parish,” said Sophia Tsiotsias, the communications and development director. “But we have more than 21 ethnic groups represented here, with children from Spain, India, Korea, Mexico, Ethiopia and Brazil.”
What draws families to the school on Clairmont Road is a combination of religious instruction and class size, Tsiotsias said. Students attend mass twice a month and receive weekly lessons in Greek Orthodoxy from the parish priests. But the school is also noted for its intimate teaching environment.
“We don’t go above 16 in a classroom, which is a niche many parents love,” said Tsiotsias. “By keeping our classes small, there’s more one-on-one. That helps those who need extra resources as well as those who are more accelerated.”
The school has gotten bigger in some areas. An expanded gymnasium features a second floor for art and music lessons. Plans have been developed to update the athletic field, funded by an anniversary gala held in the late fall that raised $3.2 million.
In addition, a new headmaster who started at the beginning of the fall term is prepared to shepherd the school into a new era. Adam Greenwood moved to Atlanta to take the job after years leading a Church of England school in London.
“Making changes at a school is like turning an oil tanker: You’ve got to move slowly and carefully,” said Greenwood. “I’m still feeling out the environment. But the fact that the school has gone in 20 years from a mothers’ morning out program to having a middle school is an amazing upward trajectory. It’s become a beacon of excellent Christian education where kids thrive, develop character and are happy. And they learn best when they’re happy.”
Greenwood plans to keep “a keen eye” on recruitment. “We’re fortunate that we’re in a prime location with some great public schools around us, but parents can still see this as a choice. Being that extra option in this Sagamore Hills-Oak Grove area is an asset for us.”
Another asset is the school’s diversity, he said. “We’ve got 21 nationalities represented here. And my own children are here because I wanted them to be around an interesting group of individuals.”
Parents interested in exploring the school’s options are invited to two open house sessions on Jan. 11 and 18. During those dates, they are welcome to sit in on classroom lessons, review the curriculum and textbooks, interact with teachers and take a tour. Details about the school are online at annunciationdayschool.org.
