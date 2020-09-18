Sandy Springs to spend $161K engineering intersection

Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. was awarded a $54,970 contract last October to conduct a roadway safety analysis of the Abernathy-Roswell crossroads area, staff said.

Kimley-Horn will add to that assignment, at a cost of $87,000, designing short-term improvements including right-turn signals for westbound Abernathy; a left-turn barrier and a right-turn lane with mountable curb for southbound Roswell; and a right-in/right-out driveway to the Abernathy Square shopping center.