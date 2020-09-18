X

Sandy Springs to spend $161K engineering intersection

The intersection of Abernathy and Roswell roads is the subject of a traffic engineering study to come up with short-term improvements and long-term solutions to traffic congestion and accidents there.
Credit: Google Maps

Sandy Springs | 45 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Sandy Springs City Council has approved a $161,100 change order to have an engineering consultant design short-term improvements and explore long-terms solutions to the congested intersection of Abernathy and Roswell roads.

Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. was awarded a $54,970 contract last October to conduct a roadway safety analysis of the Abernathy-Roswell crossroads area, staff said.

Kimley-Horn will add to that assignment, at a cost of $87,000, designing short-term improvements including right-turn signals for westbound Abernathy; a left-turn barrier and a right-turn lane with mountable curb for southbound Roswell; and a right-in/right-out driveway to the Abernathy Square shopping center.

The consultant also will conduct, for $74,100, a traffic and safety analysis of long-term alternatives, preparing 20-year traffic projections and performing simulations of a number of options.

