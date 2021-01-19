X

Sandy Springs sets virtual meetings on transportation plan

A new Mount Vernon Highway bridge over Ga. 400 was among the major transportation improvements in Sandy Springs over the past year. The city will host virtual meetings Jan. 28, seeking public input on various projects to update the city's Transportation Master Plan. GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
By David Ibata for the AJC

Sandy Springs has set two virtual meetings for later this month to get public feedback on proposed roadway, intersection, mobility, pedestrian and safety projects as it updates the citywide transportation program.

The same information will be presented at both meetings, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, the city said. A link to the meetings will be posted at: http://spr.gs/tmp

“The current Transportation Master Plan was adopted in 2008, with many changes taking place in and around the city since that time,” the city said. “The presentation, proposed projects, and a survey will be posted on the city’s website following the meetings. Public comment and surveys will be accepted until Feb. 18, 2021.”

