Sandy Springs sets virtual meetings on transportation plan

The same information will be presented at both meetings, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, the city said. A link to the meetings will be posted at: http://spr.gs/tmp

“The current Transportation Master Plan was adopted in 2008, with many changes taking place in and around the city since that time,” the city said. “The presentation, proposed projects, and a survey will be posted on the city’s website following the meetings. Public comment and surveys will be accepted until Feb. 18, 2021.”