Sandy Springs seeks grant for Ridgeview Park upgrades

In seeking the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Sandy Springs commits to match it with an equal sum, for a total project cost of $250,000, according to a staff report to the council. The city will pay all costs upfront and submit for reimbursement once work is completed.

Ridgeview Park is a passive park of 20 acres next to Ridgeview Charter Middle School; it has a small playground, picnic area with pavilion, outdoor fitness and exercise equipment, and a heavily wooded portion with a natural-surface trail, staff said.