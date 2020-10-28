Sandy Springs seeks grant for Ridgeview Park upgrades

The Sandy Springs City Council has given staff the green light to apply for a $125,000 state grant to help pay for improvements at Ridgeview Park.
In seeking the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Sandy Springs commits to match it with an equal sum, for a total project cost of $250,000, according to a staff report to the council. The city will pay all costs upfront and submit for reimbursement once work is completed.
Ridgeview Park is a passive park of 20 acres next to Ridgeview Charter Middle School; it has a small playground, picnic area with pavilion, outdoor fitness and exercise equipment, and a heavily wooded portion with a natural-surface trail, staff said.
Plans call for removing outdated fitness equipment and replacing it with new equipment and safety surfacing; and for minor grading and general landscape and park beautification.