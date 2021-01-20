X

Sandy Springs Scouts plant ‘heirloom’ fruit orchard

Pictured in the photo from recent groundbreaking activities are (from left) Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, Will Riley Gibson (Eagle Scout candidate), Trisha Thompson Fox (Friends of Lost Corner), Tyler Morgan (Eagle Scout candidate) and Doug Morgan (Tyler’s father and member of the Sandy Springs Conservancy), and Jack Misiura (Board Chair of Sandy Springs Conservancy)
By David Ibata for the AJC

Troop 379 Eagle Scout candidates and officials of Sandy Springs and the Sandy Springs Conservancy have broken ground for a new, heirloom fruit orchard at the Lost Corner Nature Preserve.

The 24-acre preserve is a century-old family farm donated to the city by Margaret “Peggy” Miles, who lived on the property her entire life. The deed passed to Sandy Springs upon her death in 2008, with the land to become a city park. The original family cottage from 1915 still stands.

“Ms. Miles expressed a wish to one day have a fruit orchard planted at Lost Corner,” the city said. “Eagle Scouts Will Riley Gibson and Tyler Morgan, both who grew up in Sandy Springs and were frequent hikers on the property trails, took on the task of making that dream come to fruition.”

The Scouts will clear and prepare the land, install a border fence, and plant 14 heirloom fruit trees. Funding was made possible through the Conservancy. Information: https://bit.ly/3igekSE

