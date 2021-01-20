Sandy Springs Scouts plant ‘heirloom’ fruit orchard

The 24-acre preserve is a century-old family farm donated to the city by Margaret “Peggy” Miles, who lived on the property her entire life. The deed passed to Sandy Springs upon her death in 2008, with the land to become a city park. The original family cottage from 1915 still stands.

“Ms. Miles expressed a wish to one day have a fruit orchard planted at Lost Corner,” the city said. “Eagle Scouts Will Riley Gibson and Tyler Morgan, both who grew up in Sandy Springs and were frequent hikers on the property trails, took on the task of making that dream come to fruition.”