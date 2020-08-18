X

Sandy Springs prepares to raze downtown firehouse

Artist’s rendering depicts the new Fire Station 2 being built for the Sandy Springs Fire Department at Johnson Ferry Road and Sandy Springs Circle. It will replace a 1969 structure that will be razed, and crews will temporarily operate out of two other locations while the new firehouse is built. CITY OF SANDY SPRINGS
Sandy Springs | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Sandy Springs announced it is relocating the crew of Fire Station No. 2 downtown to temporary locations as it prepares to demolish and replace their present firehouse.

A temporary station at Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway will house one crew and one engine, the city said. The station’s ladder company and battalion chief will operate out of Fire Station No. 3, on Raiders Drive.

Station 2, at Johnson Ferry Road and Sandy Springs Circle, opened in 1969 and served fire departments for Atlanta and Fulton County before Sandy Springs. Its replacement will have two levels, a decontamination area, a training area, and separate living quarters for male and female firefighters.

The temporary Station 2 housing will eventually be relocated to the north end of the city to serve as a temporary fire station during the closure and rebuilding of Pitts Road, the city said. Information: https://bit.ly/3fYdUh1

