Sandy Springs prepares to raze downtown firehouse

A temporary station at Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway will house one crew and one engine, the city said. The station’s ladder company and battalion chief will operate out of Fire Station No. 3, on Raiders Drive.

Station 2, at Johnson Ferry Road and Sandy Springs Circle, opened in 1969 and served fire departments for Atlanta and Fulton County before Sandy Springs. Its replacement will have two levels, a decontamination area, a training area, and separate living quarters for male and female firefighters.