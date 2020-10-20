Rock blasting to slow I-285 traffic in Perimeter area

Traffic pacing and stoppages are planned in the Perimeter area of North Fulton and DeKalb counties as crews conduct controlled blasting of rock for the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange project.
Weather permitting, the blasting is scheduled for 1:30 to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Monday, Oct. 19, and continuing for three weeks along eastbound I-285 between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.
Traffic pacing will occur on eastbound I-285 at Riverside Drive; westbound I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody Road; the ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to westbound I-285 at Hammond Drive; and the ramp from northbound Ga. 400 to westbound I-285 at Johnson Ferry Road.
Also, traffic will be stopped on northbound and southbound Glenridge at the on-ramp to westbound I-285; northbound Glenridge at Johnson Ferry; and the Roswell Road on-ramp to eastbound I-285. Information: https://bit.ly/2Ixsl0u