Rock blasting to slow I-285 traffic in Perimeter area

Weather permitting, the blasting is scheduled for 1:30 to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Monday, Oct. 19, and continuing for three weeks along eastbound I-285 between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

Traffic pacing will occur on eastbound I-285 at Riverside Drive; westbound I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody Road; the ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to westbound I-285 at Hammond Drive; and the ramp from northbound Ga. 400 to westbound I-285 at Johnson Ferry Road.