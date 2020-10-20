X

Rock blasting to slow I-285 traffic in Perimeter area

Construction continues at I-285 and Glenridge Road for a new Perimeter-area interchange with Ga. 400. Rock blasting in this area will require traffic pacing and temporary stoppages certain afternoons for three weeks starting Monday, Oct. 19.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Sandy Springs | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Traffic pacing and stoppages are planned in the Perimeter area of North Fulton and DeKalb counties as crews conduct controlled blasting of rock for the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange project.

Weather permitting, the blasting is scheduled for 1:30 to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Monday, Oct. 19, and continuing for three weeks along eastbound I-285 between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

Traffic pacing will occur on eastbound I-285 at Riverside Drive; westbound I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody Road; the ramp from southbound Ga. 400 to westbound I-285 at Hammond Drive; and the ramp from northbound Ga. 400 to westbound I-285 at Johnson Ferry Road.

Also, traffic will be stopped on northbound and southbound Glenridge at the on-ramp to westbound I-285; northbound Glenridge at Johnson Ferry; and the Roswell Road on-ramp to eastbound I-285. Information: https://bit.ly/2Ixsl0u

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.