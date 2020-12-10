GDOT to open new I-285 ramp to Glenridge

A new exit ramp from eastbound I-285 to Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs will open to traffic Saturday, weather permitting, and drivers are advised to watch for changes.
The exit “is in the same general area as the existing ramp,” the Georgia Department of Transportation said. “Motorists will merge into the exit ramp in the same general area. Motorists should also pay close attention to the new roadway configuration.”
To prepare for the new ramp, the existing exit ramp, one lane of westbound I-285, and Glenridge Drive will be closed to traffic from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, GDOT said. Motorists should use Roswell Road as a detour.
The work is part of the ongoing reconstruction of the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange in the Perimeter area of North Fulton and DeKalb counties. Information: https://bit.ly/2K2AV8l