GDOT to open new I-285 ramp to Glenridge

The exit “is in the same general area as the existing ramp,” the Georgia Department of Transportation said. “Motorists will merge into the exit ramp in the same general area. Motorists should also pay close attention to the new roadway configuration.”

To prepare for the new ramp, the existing exit ramp, one lane of westbound I-285, and Glenridge Drive will be closed to traffic from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, GDOT said. Motorists should use Roswell Road as a detour.