X

Construction to close parts of Hammond Park in Sandy Springs

An erosion control project will close for up to six months the multi-purpose field at Hammond Park in Sandy Springs.
An erosion control project will close for up to six months the multi-purpose field at Hammond Park in Sandy Springs.

Credit: Sandy Springs

Credit: Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs | 57 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The multi-purpose field at Hammond Park in Sandy Springs will be closed for up to six months beginning Monday, Jan. 4, for an erosion control and turf replacement project.

The project’s first phase entails repairs to prevent soil erosion and divert stormwater runoff to prevent future flooding in the park, according to a city announcement. The installation of new turf will follow. The field is expected to be closed through July 1.

Additionally, Tennis Court No. 4 will be closed Jan. 4-18 for the construction of a retaining wall to divert water runoff and prevent silt build-up on the courts, among other work, the city said. The court is expected to reopen Jan. 19.

Project updates will be posted to the city website and social media. Information: https://bit.ly/3nw0Gwx

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.