Construction to close parts of Hammond Park in Sandy Springs

The project’s first phase entails repairs to prevent soil erosion and divert stormwater runoff to prevent future flooding in the park, according to a city announcement. The installation of new turf will follow. The field is expected to be closed through July 1.

Additionally, Tennis Court No. 4 will be closed Jan. 4-18 for the construction of a retaining wall to divert water runoff and prevent silt build-up on the courts, among other work, the city said. The court is expected to reopen Jan. 19.