Construction to close parts of Hammond Park in Sandy Springs

The multi-purpose field at Hammond Park in Sandy Springs will be closed for up to six months beginning Monday, Jan. 4, for an erosion control and turf replacement project.
The project’s first phase entails repairs to prevent soil erosion and divert stormwater runoff to prevent future flooding in the park, according to a city announcement. The installation of new turf will follow. The field is expected to be closed through July 1.
Additionally, Tennis Court No. 4 will be closed Jan. 4-18 for the construction of a retaining wall to divert water runoff and prevent silt build-up on the courts, among other work, the city said. The court is expected to reopen Jan. 19.
Project updates will be posted to the city website and social media. Information: https://bit.ly/3nw0Gwx