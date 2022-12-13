Sabor A Mexico fails another health inspection

Sabor A Mexico in Fayetteville scored 50/U on a recent routine health inspection, its second consecutive failing food safety score this year.
Violations included food temperatures, cooling and separation, and chemical storage.
Rotted food was with ready-to-eat items in the reach-in cooler. All the items were thrown away. The ice machine also had an accumulation of mold inside, a repeat violation.
Cheese, raw beef, eggs, tomatoes and lettuce were at unsafe temperatures in coolers. In addition, some cooked items, like queso and rice, needed to cool faster to prevent contamination.
Raw meats were near prepared items inside the reach-in cooler. In addition, raw meat was thawing on the counter and at risk of contamination.
Spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled.
Sabor A Mexico, 805 W. Lanier Avenue, Fayetteville, earned 64/U during a July routine inspection, then raised the score to 95/A during the follow-up check.
About the Author