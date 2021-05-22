Runners raise money for veterans

“We were taken aback by the success, so we did it again in 2015, starting at the 9/11 memorial in New York and running back to Atlanta,” said Ellis. “That year we also did it while wearing military flak jackets of about 22 pounds to represent the number of veteran suicides each day. And we raised $280,000, with 100% going to life-saving care.”

Other runs have been through Boston, Arlington, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania – the site of the Flight 93 9/11 plane crash.

“For us, 9/11 was the genesis of everything, so we always want to go to sites affected by those events,” said Ellis. “We’ve been to Manhattan and the Pentagon multiple times.”

Beginning Monday, Shepherd’s Men will launch a run from the Marine Corps War Memorial in D.C. to the Varsity in Atlanta, which they plan to reach by Memorial Day. From there, they’ll regroup and invite members of the public to join them on a jog to the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. And not just men are welcome.

“Our group is men and women,” said Ellis. “It’s not just about the people doing the physical challenges, either. Anyone who has supported us or engaged in our mission is considered a member.”

Information about Shepherd’s Men is online at shepherdsmen.com.

