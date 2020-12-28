Roswell wins ‘Digital Cities’ recognition

“Innovative cities are utilizing technology and analyzing data to better serve their citizens, respond quickly to citizen needs around COVID-19, and support digital experience initiatives,” said Phil Bertolini, co-director of the Center for Digital Government.

CDG cited Roswell’s Interactive Budget Book, which lets residents and businesses explore the city’s finances; use of social media to ensure transparency and citizen-centered services; its Data Governance structure, Continuity of Operations Plan, Emergency Operations Center, and Global Information Systems (GIS) services; and its overall goal to be data-driven, according to an Alpharetta announcement.