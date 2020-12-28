X

Roswell wins ‘Digital Cities’ recognition

A 2020 Digital Cities Survey Award recognizes Roswell's use of technology to better the lives of its citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 2020 Digital Cities Survey Award recognizes Roswell's use of technology to better the lives of its citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Center for Digital Government

Credit: Center for Digital Government

Roswell | 58 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

As a 2020 Digital Cities Survey Award recipient, Roswell has been recognized for using technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services and strengthen cybersecurity — overcoming challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Innovative cities are utilizing technology and analyzing data to better serve their citizens, respond quickly to citizen needs around COVID-19, and support digital experience initiatives,” said Phil Bertolini, co-director of the Center for Digital Government.

CDG cited Roswell’s Interactive Budget Book, which lets residents and businesses explore the city’s finances; use of social media to ensure transparency and citizen-centered services; its Data Governance structure, Continuity of Operations Plan, Emergency Operations Center, and Global Information Systems (GIS) services; and its overall goal to be data-driven, according to an Alpharetta announcement.

Information: https://bit.ly/36Y6ysL

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.