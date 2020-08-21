X

Roswell tweaks Rivers Alive cleanup for coronavirus threat

Volunteers at a past Rivers Alive clean-up return with a canoe filled with litter and debris. The annual Rivers Alive clean-up with Keep Roswell Beautiful and the city of Roswell is set for Saturday, Sept. 19, at East Roswell Park. RIVERS ALIVE via Facebook
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Rivers Alive annual clean-up of the Chattahoochee River and its tributaries returns to Roswell on Saturday, Sept. 19, with certain COVID-19 modifications.

Staging from 8 to 11:30 a.m. from East Roswell Park, small groups will disperse across the city to pick up litter along trails, parks and waterways; remove privet, and mark storm drains. Equipment and trash bags will be picked up and dropped off at a “contactless” drive-through.

“Groups of volunteers must consist of no more than 10 people at a site, and volunteers must be at least eight years old,” according to the event co-hosts, the city of Roswell and Keep Roswell Beautiful. “It is highly encouraged that volunteer groups consist of people within the same household or same ‘quaranteam.’ We also strongly encourage all participants to wear a mask during the cleanup.”

Volunteers must register by Sept. 11 at www.keeproswellbeautiful.org/rivers-alive/ or nbelmonte@roswellgov.com. Information: https://bit.ly/34gKVTB

