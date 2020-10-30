X

Roswell seeks $100K grant for youth baseball project

Roswell is applying for a $100,000 grant to help pay for a new, covered, youth baseball training area at Hembree Park.

Credit: Chris Pastrick/Pixabay

The Roswell City Council has given staff the go-ahead to apply for a $100,000 grant that would help pay for an outdoor covered training area for youth baseball at Hembree Park.

The city has formed a partnership with the Roswell Youth Baseball Association, a volunteer booster association affiliated with the Roswell Recreation Commission, to seek the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, according to a staff report and council resolution.

The grant requires local matching dollars. A total of $100,000 would come from Roswell’s grant match contingency fund, and the Youth Baseball Association has pledged $50,000, for a total project cost of $250,000.

