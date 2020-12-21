Roswell releases annual water quality report

The report details where Roswell gets its water (the Big Creek Watershed, primarily, supplemented by the Chattahoochee River); what it contains (pesticides, herbicides and various man-made and natural contaminants), and how it compares to regulatory standards (“all tests came back well within accepted ranges with no violations reported”).

Copies of the report can be obtained at the Environmental/Public Works and Transportation offices at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Suite 235; and the City of Roswell Water Treatment Plant, 100 Frank Lewis Drive. The document also can be viewed online at: https://bit.ly/3qB4qPm