Roswell postpones Youth Day Parade due to COVID-19 concerns

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC recommendations concerning non-essential group events, the Roswell City Council has decided to postpone the annual Youth Day Parade.
The 70th annual Frances McGahee Youth Day Celebration, a parade followed by activities honoring the young people of the city, was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.
Roswell surveyed past parade and float participants from 2018 and 2019, staff said in a report to the council, “and 40% of respondents indicated they would consider participating in a revised parade concept. However, overall, 85% of the respondents indicated they would feel more comfortable postponing the event.”
The Recreation Commission and staff recommended a postponement and reassessing in January the possibility of a spring, 2021, date.
As for other Youth Day events, the Historic Roswell 5K Road Race will be a virtual race this year, while Fall Farm Days at Smith Plantation has been canceled.