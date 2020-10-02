Roswell postpones Youth Day Parade due to COVID-19 concerns

The 70th annual Frances McGahee Youth Day Celebration, a parade followed by activities honoring the young people of the city, was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.

Roswell surveyed past parade and float participants from 2018 and 2019, staff said in a report to the council, “and 40% of respondents indicated they would consider participating in a revised parade concept. However, overall, 85% of the respondents indicated they would feel more comfortable postponing the event.”