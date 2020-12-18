X

Roswell plans post-holiday trash pickups

Roswell announced it will collect up to five additional bags of residential trash in addition to the contents of the standard household garbage container Dec. 29 through Jan. 8. AJC FILE
By David Ibata for the AJC

Roswell has announced holiday schedules for garbage, recycling and yard waste pickups, and the city’s plan to collect extra trash generated by post-Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

Pickups scheduled for Friday, Christmas Day, and Friday, New Year’s Day, will be moved to Saturday, the city said. Additionally, from Dec. 29 through Jan. 8, Roswell will collect up to five extra bags of household garbage.

“Please ensure all garbage is bagged, tightly secured, and set next to the household garbage container,” the city said. “This does not apply to recycling. All recycling must be inside the container, including cardboard.”

Households can take extra cardboard to the Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Road, Alpharetta. The center is open Tuesday through Friday.

Information: https://bit.ly/37223gK

