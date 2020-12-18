Roswell plans post-holiday trash pickups

Pickups scheduled for Friday, Christmas Day, and Friday, New Year’s Day, will be moved to Saturday, the city said. Additionally, from Dec. 29 through Jan. 8, Roswell will collect up to five extra bags of household garbage.

“Please ensure all garbage is bagged, tightly secured, and set next to the household garbage container,” the city said. “This does not apply to recycling. All recycling must be inside the container, including cardboard.”