Roswell OKs $60K update of Big Creek Watershed plan

The Roswell City Council has approved spending $60,000 to have a consultant update the Big Creek Watershed Improvement Plan and produce a prioritized list of future capital projects.
WK Dickson will update the plan originally developed in 2000 and updated in 2011.
“Since the last update, the Big Creek Watershed has undergone several changes including substantial growth and the construction of a new water treatment plant, which utilizes Big Creek as a water supply,” staff said in a report to the council.
WK Dickson said in its proposal to the city that it would update the watershed study to comply with current regulations and guidance; evaluate water quality trends for fecal coliform; and, “the main focus,” produce the capital improvements list, among other tasks.
The public will be engaged through meetings or other methods, such as social media, the consultant said. The study is expected to take about two months to complete.