Roswell accepts $77K AmeriCorps after-school grant

The council approved a resolution accepting the grant and agreeing to a $43,282 match by the city, for a total budget of $120,381. The grant is from the Georgia Commission for Service and Volunteerism, a division of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, according to the resolution.

“The project is structured to recruit, enroll and help train AmeriCorps members in National Service to serve with the after school partner, helping to provide enhanced academic support, with an emphasis on early literacy,” staff said in a report to the council.