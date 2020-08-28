X

Roswell accepts $40K grant for coronavirus protective gear

Roswell is accepting a $40,502 federal grant to help pay for first responders' personal protective equipment against the COVID-19 virus. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Roswell is accepting a $40,502 federal grant to help pay for first responders' personal protective equipment against the COVID-19 virus. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Roswell | 30 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Roswell City Council has accepted a $40,502 federal grant to partially fund the purchase of personal protective equipment against the COVID-19 virus for first responders and firefighters.

The grant, out of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, reimburses the city for coronavirus-related expenditures since Jan. 1, as well as some current and future needs, according to a staff report to the council.

The city must provide a 10% match for the funds, or $4,050. The money can come out of the Fire Department’s Machinery Equipment Operating budget, staff said.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.