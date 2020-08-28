Roswell accepts $40K grant for coronavirus protective gear

The Roswell City Council has accepted a $40,502 federal grant to partially fund the purchase of personal protective equipment against the COVID-19 virus for first responders and firefighters.
The grant, out of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, reimburses the city for coronavirus-related expenditures since Jan. 1, as well as some current and future needs, according to a staff report to the council.
The city must provide a 10% match for the funds, or $4,050. The money can come out of the Fire Department’s Machinery Equipment Operating budget, staff said.