Christmas events continuing in Northside

Virtual Messiah Sing-Along by the Michael O’Neal Singers. Premiering on Dec. 20, 2020, this video broadcast of the 2019 Sing-Along includes the MOS chorus, 34-member Kaleidoscope ensemble, chamber orchestra and professional soloists. Conductor Michael O’Neal leads the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah, concluding with the famous “Hallelujah” Chorus. This 2019 Sing-Along took place at Roswell United Methodist Church in Roswell. Partial funding for this program was provided by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners under the guidance of the Fulton County Arts Council. mosingers.com/support, youtu.be/fx_ZH3uzWzk

Christmas Lights at North Point. 6-10 p.m. daily through Dec. 26. Drive by North Point Community Church, 4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta to experience what their 40-foot Christmas tree can do. While you’re there, tune your radio to 90.5 to enjoy the music and lights together. northpoint.org/Christmas-lights