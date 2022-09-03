ajc logo
Roaches, uncovered food leads to second 44/U for American Deli

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

An American Deli in Decatur earned a second 44/U on a health inspection, just eight days after the first failing score.

This time, three dead roaches were in a seasoning container, and seven live ones were in the kitchen and storage areas. The observance of pests was a repeat violation for American Deli at 2801 Candler Road.

Among other violations, the frozen chicken, thawing improperly at room temperature, was next to some onions on a cutting board. Another container of cooked chicken was cooling improperly. The meat was inside a deep tub, filled to the top with a tight-fitting lid.

Raw fish was stored uncovered in a cooler. Also uncovered were flour and sugar containers, with sugar spilling out of its bag.

The soda nozzles were black with a mold-like build-up. Buckets of oil blocked the hand sink.

American Deli closed due to the lack of active management control and no certified food safety manager. The deli will be reinspected and must earn at least a 70/C.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
