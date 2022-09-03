Roaches, uncovered food leads to second 44/U for American Deli

This time, three dead roaches were in a seasoning container, and seven live ones were in the kitchen and storage areas. The observance of pests was a repeat violation for American Deli at 2801 Candler Road.

Among other violations, the frozen chicken, thawing improperly at room temperature, was next to some onions on a cutting board. Another container of cooked chicken was cooling improperly. The meat was inside a deep tub, filled to the top with a tight-fitting lid.