Roaches, mold found in Stockbridge Italian restaurant

Live and dead roaches were in the kitchen at Serafino’s Italian Restaurant in Stockbridge during a recent health inspection.
The health inspector said the restaurant had no active managerial control and had a pattern of non-compliance, judging from the last inspection and a customer complaint.
During the Feb. 1 routine inspection, the inspector found mold in the interior surface of the ice bin and a can opener corroded with encrusted food material.
Potentially hazardous foods in the reach-in cooler had no date marking and had been there longer than 24 hours. The coolers also had uncovered foods.
Too many vegetables were in one of the coolers, causing the air temperature to rise. Unfortunately, some of the other food temperatures in that cooler were also too warm.
The sanitizer was too weak in the bucket used for cleaning surfaces.
Servafino’s, 909 Eagles Landing, Stockbridge failed the inspection with a score of 60/U. Its previous score was 72/C earned in June.
The restaurant will be re-inspected.
