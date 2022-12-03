ajc logo
X

Roach infestation leads to failing score at 7 Tequilas

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
45 minutes ago

Live roaches and black mold in the ice machine were among multiple food safety violations found during a routine inspection of 7 Tequilas Mexican Restaurant in Woodstock. It led to a failing score of 43/U.

In addition to being on the ice, live roaches were throughout the kitchen, including near the steam table, dishwasher, and floor. The inspector noted this as a repeat violation and said a pest control service is needed to address the infestation.

Among other violations, a large pan of raw chicken was above raw shrimp in the reach-in cooler. The cheese dip on the steam table was at an unsafe temperature. Cooked items, such as the salsa, were improperly cooling on ice and were at unsafe temperatures. Also, the spinach was not refrigerated and at risk of contamination.

The dishwasher was not dispensing chlorine to sanitize, and the dish sink had no measurable amount of sanitizer in the water.

Seven Tequilas Mexican Restaurant, 5947 Holly Springs Parkway, Woodstock, will be re-inspected. The restaurant’s previous score was 90/A, earned in October.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Associated Press

Warnock ally tees up anti-Walker attack ad for SEC title game2h ago

Credit: CUMULUS MEDIA

Rock 100.5 goes into stunt mode, dumping ‘Elliot in the Morning’ after 9 months
1h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: It doesn’t matter if Trump campaigns for Walker. The damage is already done
3h ago

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters

OPINION: Herschel Walker’s campaign has been beneath Georgia voters

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia high-school coaches: Georgia Tech needs to recruit state better
19h ago
The Latest
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
45m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
45m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
45m ago
Featured

Credit: Colin E Braley

How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
Updates: US vs. Netherlands in today’s World Cup Games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top