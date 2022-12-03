Roach infestation leads to failing score at 7 Tequilas

In addition to being on the ice, live roaches were throughout the kitchen, including near the steam table, dishwasher, and floor. The inspector noted this as a repeat violation and said a pest control service is needed to address the infestation.

Among other violations, a large pan of raw chicken was above raw shrimp in the reach-in cooler. The cheese dip on the steam table was at an unsafe temperature. Cooked items, such as the salsa, were improperly cooling on ice and were at unsafe temperatures. Also, the spinach was not refrigerated and at risk of contamination.