Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Restaurant score drops over hot tamales

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

At Taco Macho, freshly made hot tamales were not adequately cooled, resulting in a failing health score for the Alpharetta restaurant.

The health inspector ordered the tamales discarded because they had not cooled to a safe temperature within two hours. However, the staff continued to sell the tamales to the lunch crowd until the inspector stepped in and made them stop.

The tamales, prepared at 5:30 a.m., were still too hot at 11:30 a.m., and the restaurant had no written time control plan to ensure food safety.

Taco Macho, 5320 Atlanta Highway 9, scored 47/U on the Feb. 24 inspection.

In other violations, some meats in coolers and on the ice were at 60 and 76 degrees, well above the 41-degree maximum for cold food storage. These were discarded.

There were repeat storage violations. Raw meats were over fresh foods and seafood in coolers. Single-serve containers were used to store food, and bread was inside a used egg carton.

Also, floors in the back storage were dirty, with roaches crawling on the walls and equipment.

Taco Macho will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores
19m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
19m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
19m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top