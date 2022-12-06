Repeat violations lower score at American Deli

Employees were again washing their hands at the produce sink, and there were no paper towels at one of the hand sinks. In addition, the facility was still washing dishes and contact surfaces with a cleaner that doesn’t sanitize. And there were no test strips for bleach sanitizer.

American Deli, 2984 Panola Road, Lithonia, scored 58/U on the routine inspection, down from a previous 85/B earned in March.