BreakingNews
Few lines, but some areas have problems with touchscreens and scanners
ajc logo
X

Repeat violations lower score at American Deli

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

Several repeat food safety violations during a recent health inspection led to failing score for American Deli in Lithonia.

Employees were again washing their hands at the produce sink, and there were no paper towels at one of the hand sinks. In addition, the facility was still washing dishes and contact surfaces with a cleaner that doesn’t sanitize. And there were no test strips for bleach sanitizer.

American Deli, 2984 Panola Road, Lithonia, scored 58/U on the routine inspection, down from a previous 85/B earned in March.

Among other violations, the MSG was contaminated by candy in the container. It was discarded. Raw beef patties were next to and above deli meats, jalapeno peppers and other ready-to-eat food in the prep cooler. Raw eggs were next to ready-to-eat products in the walk-in cooler.

Raw fish was thawing in stagnant water in the produce sink. That sink also leaked. The floor underneath the sink was dirty with heavy debris.

American Deli will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
15h ago

Credit: AP

Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
4h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Some Georgia pastors push back against spread of Christian nationalism
1h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Some Georgia pastors push back against spread of Christian nationalism
1h ago

Credit: Dustin Chambers/AP

The Jolt: Election Day for Warnock and Walker finally arrives
3h ago
The Latest
Henry County restaurant inspection scores
18m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
18m ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
18m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
2h ago
‘A lot is on the line’ for election day voters in US Senate runoff
14h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top