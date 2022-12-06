Repeat violations lower score at American Deli

Several repeat food safety violations during a recent health inspection led to failing score for American Deli in Lithonia.
Employees were again washing their hands at the produce sink, and there were no paper towels at one of the hand sinks. In addition, the facility was still washing dishes and contact surfaces with a cleaner that doesn’t sanitize. And there were no test strips for bleach sanitizer.
American Deli, 2984 Panola Road, Lithonia, scored 58/U on the routine inspection, down from a previous 85/B earned in March.
Among other violations, the MSG was contaminated by candy in the container. It was discarded. Raw beef patties were next to and above deli meats, jalapeno peppers and other ready-to-eat food in the prep cooler. Raw eggs were next to ready-to-eat products in the walk-in cooler.
Raw fish was thawing in stagnant water in the produce sink. That sink also leaked. The floor underneath the sink was dirty with heavy debris.
American Deli will be re-inspected.
