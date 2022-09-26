Repeat violations hurt score at WNB Factory in Conyers

WNB Factory in Conyers failed a recent routine health inspection with several repeat code violations, including not having a person in charge during the inspection.
Employees spoke with their manager by phone during the inspector’s visit. Repeat violations included missing employee health forms and improper food storage.
Three containers of raw shrimp were with washed vegetables and a pan of ready-to-eat foods in a cooler. In addition, raw burger patties were with ready-to-eat foods, sauces were with unwashed vegetables and raw beef was with the raw chicken in the walk-in cooler.
Among other violations, food temperatures were too high in the prep and reach-in coolers. As a result, items such as uncooked beef patties, shrimp and chicken were moved to another cooler.
Onion rings left in the fryer basket were not on time control and were discarded. A box of okra and a bag of ice were on the floor in the walk-in freezer.
WNB Factory, 1410 Klondike Road, Conyers, scored 58/U, down from an 83/B earned earlier this year. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.
