ajc logo
X

Repeat violations hurt score at WNB Factory in Conyers

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

WNB Factory in Conyers failed a recent routine health inspection with several repeat code violations, including not having a person in charge during the inspection.

Employees spoke with their manager by phone during the inspector’s visit. Repeat violations included missing employee health forms and improper food storage.

Three containers of raw shrimp were with washed vegetables and a pan of ready-to-eat foods in a cooler. In addition, raw burger patties were with ready-to-eat foods, sauces were with unwashed vegetables and raw beef was with the raw chicken in the walk-in cooler.

Among other violations, food temperatures were too high in the prep and reach-in coolers. As a result, items such as uncooked beef patties, shrimp and chicken were moved to another cooler.

Onion rings left in the fryer basket were not on time control and were discarded. A box of okra and a bag of ice were on the floor in the walk-in freezer.

WNB Factory, 1410 Klondike Road, Conyers, scored 58/U, down from an 83/B earned earlier this year. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 62h ago

Credit: David J. Phillip / AP

The Jolt: Atlanta leaders will join Biden to celebrate Braves at the White House
3h ago

Geoff Collins out as Georgia Tech coach, Todd Stansbury likely out as AD
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Exclusive: Atlanta Mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Exclusive: Atlanta Mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Except for Tech, all future Georgia non-conference games in jeopardy
51m ago
The Latest
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
17m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
17m ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
17m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves to mark World Series championship on Monday at White House
11h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top