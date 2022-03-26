Repeat violations hurt score at Sing Sing Sushi

Sing Sing Sushi in Duluth had several repeat violations during a recent inspection, which lowered its health score.
The restaurant had a second repeat violation of not protecting foods from cross-contamination during storage. Raw shrimp was over ready-to-eat sauces, and unwashed vegetables were over ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. In addition, soft shell crab was over seaweed salad in a freezer.
Sing Sing Sushi also had repeat violations of storing serving utensils in tepid water in between uses and keeping wet wiping cloths on the counter between uses instead of in a sanitizing solution.
Among other violations, ready-to-eat fish in the freezer was not date-marked and were discarded. In addition, fish and shrimp were thawing improperly.
Single serve gloves in the prep cooler were previously used and intended to be worn again instead of thrown away. Containers of sauces and containers of chemicals were not properly labeled.
Sing Sing Sushi, 2476 Pleasant Hill Road, failed Monday’s routine inspection with a score of 61/U, and will be re-inspected.
