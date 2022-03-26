Repeat violations hurt score at Sing Sing Sushi

The restaurant had a second repeat violation of not protecting foods from cross-contamination during storage. Raw shrimp was over ready-to-eat sauces, and unwashed vegetables were over ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. In addition, soft shell crab was over seaweed salad in a freezer.

Sing Sing Sushi also had repeat violations of storing serving utensils in tepid water in between uses and keeping wet wiping cloths on the counter between uses instead of in a sanitizing solution.