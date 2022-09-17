ajc logo
Repeat violations hurt score at King Kong Milktea

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
King Kong Milktea & Smoothie in Lawrenceville had multiple critical and repeat violations during a recent routine health inspection resulting in a failing score of 37/U.

There were repeat violations of improper food storage, elevated food temperatures and foods past their discard date.

For example, milk, cream and condensed milk had been kept too long, and other items were not date-marked for disposal. Boba for the teas was being held on time control but had no start and discard times. It was discarded.

The prep cooler was at 59 degrees, well above the 41-degree maximum. And multiple chemical containers were next to and above food.

Among other violations, the pork belly was thawing at room temperature. The inspector said there were flies throughout the facility, and the floor and equipment needed cleaning.

King Kong Milktea & Smoothie, 4835 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, will be re-inspected.

