Repeat violations drops score at Mustard Seed BBQ

During a recent routine inspection, the Mustard Seed BBQ restaurant in Fairburn had several repeat food safety violations, including food storage and dating.
Smoked turkey and sauces were held for more than 24 hours without date-marking for disposal. Also, some raw meats were not separated from ready-to-eat foods in cold storage.
The restaurant also had a repeat violation of storing chemicals and cleaning agents near food and equipment.
Mustard Seed BBQ, 6000 Lynmark Way, Fairburn, earned a failing score of 65/U, down from 80/B from last year.
Among other violations, some kale in a reach-in cooler had expired and was discarded. In addition, food containers, including sauces, were improperly labeled.
Boxes of single service plates and cups were on the floor throughout the facility. There was no chemical test kit for the sink or cleaning bucket sanitizer.
The facility had no documentation showing employee responsibility to report food-transmissible diseases or procedures for responding to contamination.
Mustard Seed BBQ will be re-inspected.
