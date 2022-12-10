ajc logo
X

Repeat violations drops score at Mustard Seed BBQ

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

During a recent routine inspection, the Mustard Seed BBQ restaurant in Fairburn had several repeat food safety violations, including food storage and dating.

Smoked turkey and sauces were held for more than 24 hours without date-marking for disposal. Also, some raw meats were not separated from ready-to-eat foods in cold storage.

The restaurant also had a repeat violation of storing chemicals and cleaning agents near food and equipment.

Mustard Seed BBQ, 6000 Lynmark Way, Fairburn, earned a failing score of 65/U, down from 80/B from last year.

Among other violations, some kale in a reach-in cooler had expired and was discarded. In addition, food containers, including sauces, were improperly labeled.

Boxes of single service plates and cups were on the floor throughout the facility. There was no chemical test kit for the sink or cleaning bucket sanitizer.

The facility had no documentation showing employee responsibility to report food-transmissible diseases or procedures for responding to contamination.

Mustard Seed BBQ will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia Bulldogs have returned to greatness because of a great coach18h ago

Credit: screenshot

Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok
18h ago

Credit: Sergei Bobylev

Putin says Russia could adopt US preemptive strike concept
18h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Negotiations over Georgia Power’s rate hikes appear to stall
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Negotiations over Georgia Power’s rate hikes appear to stall
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 more Georgia Tech players go into transfer portal, including Nate McCollum
17h ago
The Latest
Clayton County restaurant inspection scores
12m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
12m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
4m ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
10h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top