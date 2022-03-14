Repeat health violations earn Pao Pao Ramen another failing score

Repeat health code violations at Pao Pao Ramen Factory & Bar resulted in a second consecutive failing routine inspection for the Buford restaurant.
Violations included health codes for food protected from contamination, cleaning and sanitizing, time control requirements and maintaining shell stock identification.
Pao Pao goes through a box of New Zealand greenshell mussels daily but is not keeping the containers and tags for 90 days as required, the inspector said.
In addition, mussels in the line cooler were prematurely removed from their original container.
The restaurant had a third consecutive violation of not keeping track of how long food was out of refrigeration. As a result, fish cakes and fried onions were discarded. Several foods in the cooler and freezer were improperly stored.
The ice machine had pink and black mold-like buildup inside, and raw beef was thawing improperly in a water container on the dish sink drainboard.
Pao Pao Ramen Factory & Bar, 3290 Buford Drive, scored 35/U on the March 8 routine inspection. The restaurant scored 58/U on a routine check in October.
