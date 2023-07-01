Repeat food temperature violations lowers score at Cracker Barrel

By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
41 minutes ago
The Norcross Cracker Barrel had repeated violations of unsafe food temperatures and discarded numerous items during a routine health inspection.

Boiled eggs, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, lettuce and shredded cheese were tossed from coolers. And the cooked grits with gravy and fried apples were also thrown away because temperatures had dropped to unsafe levels.

The health score of Cracker Barrel, 6175 McDonough Drive, dropped from 91/A to 60/U.

Among other violations, the cook cracked raw eggs and then touched clean plates without washing their hands. And the hand sink in the back of the kitchen had no hot water.

Dirty dishes with food residue were stored as clean. Serving utensils were in stagnant water between uses. Sanitizer in the sink and several buckets was at an elevated concentration.

The sink in the ware washing area leaked from the faucet hose.

Cracker Barrel will be re-inspected.

