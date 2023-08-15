Red Snapper fails second consecutive health inspection

A Red Snapper grill in College Park showed improvement on a follow-up health inspection but still did not get a passing grade.

Chicken, shrimp and fish inside a reach-in cooler were uncovered and at risk of contamination. The prep cooler was not keeping temperatures in the safe range, so sliced tomatoes and diced green peppers were moved to another cooler.

The cooked lamb was also not held at a hot enough temperature and was reheated.

Containers of mayonnaise, sauces and spices were not in their original container and needed to be labeled.

Dry wiping cloths were on prep tables throughout the facility. There were no sanitizing buckets or sanitizing solutions in the three-compartment sink.

Food containers and cardboard boxes blocked the hand sinks.

The restaurant had live flies throughout the facility, especially in the kitchen and lobby.

Red Snapper, 5040 Old National Highway, scored 65/U, up slightly from its routine inspection score of 61/U. The restaurant will be re-inspected.