Raw veggies unprotected at Macland Wings and More

Raw vegetables were not protected from contamination during a recent routine health inspection at Macland Wings and More in Powder Springs. As a result, the restaurant had a failing score of 42/U.
For example, lettuce, bell peppers and carrots were sitting in chicken juice and touching boxes of chicken in a cooler. The items were separated.
Raw vegetables were washed in the three-compartment sink as required, but employees also used that sink to thaw chicken breasts. And they did not clean the lettuce.
The inspector said fresh vegetables could no longer be served unless they were pre-sliced and pre-cleaned.
Among other violations, there were no thermometers in the refrigerated units or probe thermometers for the food. In addition, single-serve food containers were uncovered throughout the facility. And a food employee handled cooked fries with bare hands.
Macland Wings and More, 4181 Marietta St., Powder Springs, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 80/B.
