ajc logo
X

Raw veggies unprotected at Macland Wings and More

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Raw vegetables were not protected from contamination during a recent routine health inspection at Macland Wings and More in Powder Springs. As a result, the restaurant had a failing score of 42/U.

For example, lettuce, bell peppers and carrots were sitting in chicken juice and touching boxes of chicken in a cooler. The items were separated.

Raw vegetables were washed in the three-compartment sink as required, but employees also used that sink to thaw chicken breasts. And they did not clean the lettuce.

The inspector said fresh vegetables could no longer be served unless they were pre-sliced and pre-cleaned.

Among other violations, there were no thermometers in the refrigerated units or probe thermometers for the food. In addition, single-serve food containers were uncovered throughout the facility. And a food employee handled cooked fries with bare hands.

Macland Wings and More, 4181 Marietta St., Powder Springs, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 80/B.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Woman using crosswalk fatally struck by car in downtown Atlanta2h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Jerry Lee Lewis’ teenage bride reflects on their stormy marriage

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta Streetcar extension sparks concerns from some area residents
23h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’
20h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What will Brian Kemp do in a second term?
5h ago
The Latest
Rockdale County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top