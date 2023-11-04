Quilters close in on 1,000th gift

“I had not sewn in forever; my sewing machine was from 1970,” said Watkins. “But my husband is a vet, and my son is in the service, so I thought it sounded like a good idea.”

Watkins learned that Quilts of Valor is a national organization founded in 2003 that now has 800 chapters across the country. Experienced as well as willing-to-learn volunteers create individual quilts for veterans who have been nominated to receive one. The symbol serves as thanks for their service as well as a way to comfort and support them.

When it began in 2014, the Coweta County Quilts of Valor had just a handful of sewers who worked on a quilt that was presented to a World War II vet. Now, it has 40 members who plan to present their 1,000th quilt to a local service member on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Watkins remembers that first donation.

“It was so emotional,” she said. “These veterans never wanted any recognition; they did their jobs and came back. They’re so excited to receive a quilt, and some are deeply, deeply touched that someone would take the time to make one.”

When the group was formed, members from a north Georgia chapter worked with the Coweta volunteers to show them the ropes.

“They taught us how to cut and press the fabric and piece together the quilt top,” said Watkins. “And they went through the certain guidelines we have to follow.”

The quilts are 5-by-6 feet and made of cotton. They’re labeled with the vet’s name, the date when they received it and the names of those who created it. The designs generally incorporate symbols of specific service branches. But individualized patterns can be requested.

“One lady asked us to sew on some patches, and we used some from when the veteran was in the service,” said Watkins. “He was really delighted.”

The chapter donates about 100 quilts a year, and while most stay in the Coweta area, some go farther afield.

“If we’re asked to do one for someone in Atlanta or Fayetteville, we try to help out,” said Watkins. “It just depends on the need and if we have quilts available.”

The chapter meets on the fourth Saturday of the month at the Coweta Veterans Club. Information is online at facebook.com/CowetaQuiltsofValor.

