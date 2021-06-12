Publix takes something ordinary and turns it into a fun, new event

“After the chefs and students prepare the recipes, the students sit down together and enjoy the fruits of their labor family style.

“Where students sit at the tabletops with their friends or new-made friends is our demonstration-style classes with four- or five-course meals. It’s a great date night or a great family activity.” Krauss said, “One of the best New Year’s Eve we ever had as a family was taking them to this class. The chef’s cook, teach you along the way, but you’re sitting back with a glass of wine enjoying the process while learning.”

After each course has been prepared, a portion is served and paired with a beer or wine.

“The way we look at our cooking school is a very holistic approach. Different locations may have interests or unique qualities to those different communities. We want to bring all that excitement to every location that we offer,” she said.

Address: Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta (770-751-8560).

For more information or to sign up, visit: https://www.publix.com/aprons-cooking-school.

