Program puts classroom on the water

The adventure usually features about an hour of learning about watersheds and looking at interactive models. Other activities reinforce classroom lessons with basic chemistry and water quality tests. The concepts are then brought to life with a trip on one of Riverkeeper’s 40-foot boats.

During COVID, the Floating Classrooms were docked, but Jacobs and his colleagues created a virtual experience that brought the same curriculum to a wider audience. Videos of the activities and interactive question sessions were part of the online approach that recreated the program remotely. But as the in-person program is gradually returning, Mitchell looks forward to making more water excursions with her classes, though she acknowledges that putting young, novice boaters on a lake can be a challenge.

“Taking children on water trips is risky, and sometimes it’s hard to get approved,” she said. “I’m very strategic about the children I take. But it’s very safe and worthwhile. The biggest thing it gives them is an applied look at science. A lot of times, they don’t see the interaction of how science impacts their lives. That’s the biggest thing I try to drive home: This is how it applies to your life and our world.”

Information about the Floating Classroom program is online at chattahoochee.org/our-work/floating-classroom.

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.