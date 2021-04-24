Program drums diverse themes

Klausman has an array of percussion instruments, but the collection needed a better selection of drums. Her goal was to have about 30, enough for each child in a class. At the top of her wish list were tubanos, 3-foot tall drums that cost about $150 and not in her budget.

In her search for funding she came across the Golden Grants: a program created in 2018 by Atlanta area McDonald’s owners and operators to support individuals committed to inspiring K-12 learning initiatives. The awards include two top grants of $20,000 and $10,000, as well as 10 for $1,000 each.

“I’m always on the lookout for grants and ways to get money to support the importance of the arts and the roots of music,” she said. “When I found the Golden Grants, I didn’t see anything about music, so I wrote a proposal about my interests and was selected for a $1,000 grant. Now I can get about six tubanos.”

Having the additional instruments will provide a big boost to the program, said Klausman. “Every year I plan to get two or three more drums so I can keep building until I have one for every kid. I want to make sure they get the full experience so they can have more motivation, curiosity and interest to pursue music later on when they go to middle and high school.

“Most of all, you can do so many things with drumming that it’s quite magical. That’s what making music is like in my classroom.”

Information about Ocee Elementary is online at fultonschools.org/oceees.

