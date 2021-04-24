Program drums diverse themes

Music teacher Damarys Klausman has more than 30 nationalities represented in her classes at Ocee Elementary in Johns Creek. Taking a cue from the school’s diversity, she’s built a curriculum that goes beyond songs, basic instruments and explores the richness of ethnic expression.
“My job is to teach general music, but I also want to be sure there is some cultural recognition for these students,” she said. “I also want them to be curious about another culture or to be appreciated for where their ancestry came from.”
Klausman employs instruments in the process while also adding books and storytelling. “I’m always trying to figure out new ways to bring those things into play,” she said.
One path she’s pursued has been using a variety of drums that lend themselves to rhythmic games, activities and stories. Utilizing traditional African drumming methods she adopted at a previous school has been a successful approach, she said.
“I can teach rhythm from African roots in a way that kids find fun, and from there we can incorporate culture and traditions as well as musical terminology,” she said. “The cool thing about African drumming is you can take it as far or keep it as simple as you want.”
Klausman has an array of percussion instruments, but the collection needed a better selection of drums. Her goal was to have about 30, enough for each child in a class. At the top of her wish list were tubanos, 3-foot tall drums that cost about $150 and not in her budget.
In her search for funding she came across the Golden Grants: a program created in 2018 by Atlanta area McDonald’s owners and operators to support individuals committed to inspiring K-12 learning initiatives. The awards include two top grants of $20,000 and $10,000, as well as 10 for $1,000 each.
“I’m always on the lookout for grants and ways to get money to support the importance of the arts and the roots of music,” she said. “When I found the Golden Grants, I didn’t see anything about music, so I wrote a proposal about my interests and was selected for a $1,000 grant. Now I can get about six tubanos.”
Having the additional instruments will provide a big boost to the program, said Klausman. “Every year I plan to get two or three more drums so I can keep building until I have one for every kid. I want to make sure they get the full experience so they can have more motivation, curiosity and interest to pursue music later on when they go to middle and high school.
“Most of all, you can do so many things with drumming that it’s quite magical. That’s what making music is like in my classroom.”
Information about Ocee Elementary is online at fultonschools.org/oceees.
