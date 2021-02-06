Podcast keeps county connected

“We talked about the decision making around when to close the schools because of inclement weather,” said Watson. “We answered questions such as ‘Why do they wait so long? Why do they do it when the streets in my neighborhood aren’t icy?’ We were trying to get people to understand all the things that go into those decisions.”

Subsequent episodes explored the district’s community-based mentoring program and featured guests such as nutritionists and media specialists from different school programs. Those interviews garnered a modest audience, but the listening numbers soared when COVID caused a seismic shift to online learning.

“We’ve started talking about our digital learning platform, explaining how it works and the challenges we’ve faced,” the director said. “The ins and outs of digital learning have been a hot topic.”

Listeners are not only from Gwinnett, Watson noted. “We’ve had people tune in from Ireland, Germany and the Philippines. We know that 64% of the audience is female and typically between 45 and 59 years old.”

The podcast is available through links on the district’s web page and any app that downloads podcasts. But even with its easy accessibility, Watson says many people are still just finding out about it.

“We’re still in the process of getting the word out,” he said. “Even some of our guests haven’t heard of it. But we think it’s a great way for people to connect with the school district and important topics in ways they might not have thought about before.”

Information about Teaching Gwinnett is online at gcpsk12.org.

