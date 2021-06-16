Piedmont offers COVID testing for summer camps, travel

Piedmont QuickCare locations in Canton, Carrollton, Grayson, Kennesaw, Loganville, Marietta North, McDonough, Peachtree City, Powder Springs, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, and Woodstock all offer COVID-19 rapid testing. Patients must have a screening visit prior to testing, via in-person or video visit. Patients are also asked to confirm coverage for COVID testing with their insurance carrier prior to scheduling an appointment.

QuickCare locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Woodstock clinic is closed on Sundays.