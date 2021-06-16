Piedmont offers COVID testing for summer camps, travel

As summer gets into full swing and thoughts turn to summer camps for the kids or travel, there may be requirements to provide results from a COVID-19 test. Piedmont Healthcare has numerous options available throughout the metro Atlanta area, according to a press release. Patients should be sure to verify in advance whether they need a PCR or antigen test.
Piedmont QuickCare locations in Canton, Carrollton, Grayson, Kennesaw, Loganville, Marietta North, McDonough, Peachtree City, Powder Springs, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, and Woodstock all offer COVID-19 rapid testing. Patients must have a screening visit prior to testing, via in-person or video visit. Patients are also asked to confirm coverage for COVID testing with their insurance carrier prior to scheduling an appointment.
QuickCare locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Woodstock clinic is closed on Sundays.
Another option is to check with a Piedmont primary care provider. Appointments can be scheduled through MyChart, piedmont.org, or by calling the provider’s office.
Piedmont UrgentCare by WellStreet clinics, located throughout metro Atlanta, offer rapid test results within 15 minutes and same-day PCR test results with no appointment needed. More information can be found at wellstreet.com/covid-19-testing-piedmont.