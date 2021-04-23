Piedmont Healthcare adds neurosciences service line at Atlanta hospital

Piedmont Healthcare has opened a new service line – Piedmont Neurosciences – to meet the needs of the communities that the 11-hospital system serves, according to a press release. Piedmont Neurosciences opened with a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit and 32 floor beds at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.
Within the service line, Piedmont has chosen to invest in three key areas: brain tumor, spine, and cerebrovascular services. Previously, these patients were transferred out of Piedmont hospitals to receive a higher level of care. Continuity of care as part of Piedmont’s Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) is a major factor of improved outcomes for patients.
In January, the unit will move into the Marcus Tower and expand to 42 critical care beds and 48 floor beds. Piedmont Neurosciences was made possible by a substantial gift from an anonymous donor. By expanding into these services, Piedmont will be able to offer more treatment options to patients who need them.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, stroke is the fourth-leading cause of death in the state, and is a leading cause of disability. Georgia is part of the “stroke belt,” an eight-state region in the Southeast that experiences higher than average stroke mortality, with numbers in Georgia expected to rise a projected 28 percent over the next seven years.
Four Piedmont hospitals are certified by DNV-GL as Primary Stroke Centers – Atlanta, Athens Regional, Fayette and Henry – and Piedmont Columbus Regional is recognized as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center by Joint Commission. Additionally, each of those hospitals has achieved Get With the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus with Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus status from the American Heart Association.