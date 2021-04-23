Piedmont Healthcare adds neurosciences service line at Atlanta hospital

Within the service line, Piedmont has chosen to invest in three key areas: brain tumor, spine, and cerebrovascular services. Previously, these patients were transferred out of Piedmont hospitals to receive a higher level of care. Continuity of care as part of Piedmont’s Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) is a major factor of improved outcomes for patients.

In January, the unit will move into the Marcus Tower and expand to 42 critical care beds and 48 floor beds. Piedmont Neurosciences was made possible by a substantial gift from an anonymous donor. By expanding into these services, Piedmont will be able to offer more treatment options to patients who need them.